Bahrain’s long-serving Prime Minister Sheikh Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa has died, the state media reported. He was 84.

The Bahrhain News Agency posted this morning:

By order of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, the Royal Court mourns His Royal Highness Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, the Prime Minister, who passed away this morning at Mayo Clinic Hospital in the United States of America.

The burial ceremony will take place after the repatriation of the body, and the funeral will be limited to a number of relatives.

HM the King ordered the announcement of an official mourning for a week during which flags will be flown at half-mast.

Government ministries and departments will be closed for three days starting Thursday.

May Allah rest the soul of the deceased in eternal peace. From Allah we come and to Allah we return.

UAE leaders send a message of condolences to King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain on the death of Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, Prime Minister.

His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa received a cable of condolences from the Kuwaiti Amir, HH Shaikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, over the passing away of His Royal Highness Prime Minister Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa.

HH Shaikh Nawaf extended heartfelt condolences to HM the King, praying to Allah the Almighty to rest the soul of the late HRH Premier in eternal peace.

HM the King received similar cables from the Kuwaiti Crown Prince, HH Shaikh Mishaal Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and Prime Minister, HH Shaikh Sabah Khalid Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.

Khalifa, 84, the uncle of King Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa, had served as prime minister since the Sunni Muslim-led island kingdom declared independence from Britain in 1971, almost half a century. The al-Khalifa family has ruled since 1783.

Sheikh Khalifa was one of the world’s longest-serving prime ministers who led his island nation’s government for decades and survived the 2011 Arab Spring protests that demanded his removal over corruption allegations.

His last gasp endorsement of HE. Shaikha Mai Al Khalifa current candidacy to become the UNWTO Secretary-General was timely. Prime Minister Sheikh Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa and HE. Shaikha Mai Al Khalifa were close personal friends