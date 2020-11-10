New cultural commitments enrich the beautiful land of Sicily

The Selinunte Archaeological Park reopens just one month after the fire that devastated the Mediterranean scrub and the trees of the Acropolis on September 26th. With highly urgent specialist interventions, the valuable plants that are an integral part of the monumental archaeological landscape were replanted and the damaged areas were restored. One week after the opening of the Archaeological Museum of Francavilla di Sicilia and encouraged by the enthusiastic comments of the many visitors, the officials decided to extend the visitor hours, that are now from 10am till 6pm. A new museum in Tusa was inaugurate