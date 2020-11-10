Seychelles Sweeps Sustainable Tourism Destination Award

For the second consecutive year, Seychelles receives the honor of being crowned Indian Ocean’s Leading Sustainable Tourism Destination for the 27th annual World Travel Awards.

This year’s coronation propels once again, the archipelago of surreal natural beauty, to the pinnacles of the regional ecological spheres for 2020 against its island contenders Madagascar, Maldives, Mauritius and Reunion Island.

Truly, “Another World,” Seychelles clings to its reputation of a world-class holiday destination with sublime natural allure and puts vigorous efforts in the preservation of the islands.

Speaking of the honor of receiving the award for the second time in two years, Seychelles Tourism Board (STB), Chief Executive Mrs. Sherin Francis reaffirmed the destination’s commitment towards conservation.

“It is such an honor for our small destination to be recognized as one excelling in sustainability. As a destination, it is our pride to be an inspiration to the world. This award is for all Seychellois trying hard to contribute enormously in the protection of some of the most endangered species and their habitats, and in the safeguarding of our ecological systems. My thoughts go to our partners in the industry striving to maintain the standard of their practices. These includes environmentalists, NGOs and nature lovers just to name a few, who have been constant and persistent towards keeping our islands in a pristine state,” said Mrs. Francis.

Renowned for its pristine beauty, Seychelles has made it its mission to preserve its exotic paradise and rich natural heritage through sustainable practices and measures.

The Seychelles Islands does not only hope to attract more travelers through their winning of this award but also to inspire great nations to take up the mission of sustainability under their wing.

Other winners at the World Travel Awards this year include Hilton Seychelles Northolme Resort & Spa for ‘Indian Ocean’s Leading Villa Resort’, Air Seychelles for ‘Indian Ocean’s Leading Airline’, and Seychelles Travel (‘Indian Ocean’s Leading Tour Operator’).

Since its establishment, the World Travel Awards celebrates excellence across prime sectors of the travel, tourism and hospitality industry and is presently recognized as the ultimate certification of industry excellence.

Following a yearlong search for the world’s top travel and hospitality brands, travel industry professionals and the public cast votes, with the nominee gaining the most votes in a category named as the winner.

These winners invited to the virtual Indian Ocean Winners Day on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, which showcased the very best of the region’s travel and tourism sector to the world.

Hopes for the industry’s global recovery shines through with the record number of votes cast by the public for this year’s World Travel Awards indicating the rising demand and thirst for future travel.

Winners also gain extensive exposure as they are globally represented on social media, with daily content on multiple platforms.

