United Airlines returns to New York’s JFK Airport

United Airlines announced today that it will be returning service to New York City’s John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK) on February 1, 2021 with nonstop service to the west coast. The airline’s entry back into JFK after five years reflects not only its strong commitment to the New York City area, but a continuation of aggressively and strategically managing the impact of COVID-19 by increasing service to and from the places where customers want to fly. The new United service will operate out of Terminal 7.

Effective February of next year, United will serve both JFK to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and JFK to San Francisco International Airport (SFO) with two round-trips for each west coast city. The flights will utilize the reconfigured Boeing 767-300ER aircraft on the routes offering customers an extended premium cabin featuring 16 additional United Business class seats –providing all-aisle-access seating – bringing the total premium cabin seat count to 46. The aircraft will also feature 22 United Premium Plus seats, 47 Economy Plus seats and 52 Economy seats. United offers the most premium seats between the New York City area and Los Angeles and San Francisco markets.

“I have been waiting a long time to say this – United Airlines is back at JFK,” said United’s Chief Executive Officer Scott Kirby. “Come early next year, we will be serving all three major New York City area airports with a best-in-class product to provide our customers unmatched transcontinental service from New York City and the west coast.”

United service from JFK* Flight Depart Time Arrive Time UA 521 UA 523 JFK 8:00 a.m. 5:10 p.m. San Francisco 11:37 a.m. 8:47 p.m. UA 515 UA 517 JFK 9:00 a.m.

7:00 p.m. Los Angeles 12:29 p.m. 10:29 p.m.

United service from West Coast* Flight Depart Time Arrive Time UA 520 UA 522 San Francisco 9:10 a.m. 1:30 p.m. JFK 5:40 p.m. 10:00 p.m. UA 514 UA 516 Los Angeles 7:30 a.m. 2:30 p.m. JFK 3:50 p.m. 10:50 p.m. *Schedule times subject to change/government approval

“The upcoming return of United to JFK while continuing service at Newark Liberty and LaGuardia Airports will offer more choices for transcontinental flights just as travelers return to the skies,” said Kevin O’Toole, Chairman of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. “As the recovery begins, we’re pleased to see these increased options for those who choose to fly in and out of the Port Authority’s airports.”

“United Airlines’ return to JFK Airport is a clear sign that air travel is returning in New York and across the region,” said Rick Cotton, Executive Director of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. “As numbers start to rise, the Port Authority is ready to welcome travelers back to JFK, Newark Liberty and LaGuardia Airports with increased cleaning and sanitizing in all terminals and touch-free options from curb to gate to ensure a world-class travel experience even in these unprecedented times.”

United’s premium cabin will feature flat-bed seats on all flights similar to the current Newark-Los Angeles and Newark-San Francisco offerings, providing a consistent and comprehensive NYC-west coast product. Additionally, United’s wide-body service can participate in the robust cargo market between JFK and the west coast.

Today’s announcement also follows the airline unveiling the addition of new nonstop flights to Florida from seven Midwest and northeast cities to offer customers the best and fastest options direct to top warm weather and leisure destinations.