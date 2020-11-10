San José International Airport cuts ribbon on Mexico City flights

Officials cut celebratory ribbon at the inauguration of Volaris’ nonstop service between Mineta San José International Airport (SJC) and Mexico City International Airport (MEX) yesterday. The flights operate three times weekly – Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays – now making Volaris the only foreign-flag carrier offering commercial flights at SJC.



The new Volaris operation at SJC is the first nonstop operation between San José (SJC) and Mexico City (MEX) by the airline and represents the first flights to Mexico City at SJC by any carrier since the winter of 2018-2019.



“It’s a pleasure to join our friends at Volaris as they welcome the return of Mexico City flights to Mineta San José,” said John Aitken, SJC Director of Aviation. “We recognize the importance of this step toward recovery as this service fulfills a key international link to friends, family, and opportunity for the residents of Silicon Valley, the greater Bay Area, and for Volaris’ global network linked to Central Mexico.”



Aitken was joined in cutting the celebratory ribbon by Alejandra Bologna Zubikarai Consul General of México in San José, Rodrigo Navarro García Consul for Protection and Legal Affairs for Mexico in San José, and Miguel Aguiniga Rodriguez Volaris Market Development Director