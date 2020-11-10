New leisure and entertainment district in Abu Dhabi opens to the public

Modon Properties (Modon) has announced the opening of Hudayriyat Leisure and Entertainment District, the latest hospitality, leisure and entertainment destination, on Tuesday, November 10th. This vibrant destination is all set to offer a wide array of food and beverage outlets, facilities for sports activities, and other entertainment and leisure offerings.

According to the precautionary measures in place for COVID-19, visitors are required to pre-book to enjoy the array of experiences available at Hudayriyat Leisure and Entertainment District.

Ahmed Al Shaikh Al Zaabi, Director, Delivery, Modon, said, “We are delighted to launch our exciting new sports, leisure and entertainment offering on Hudayriyat island, which is a solid new addition to Abu Dhabi’s tourism portfolio. Bringing together unique cultural and lifestyle experiences that truly celebrates Abu Dhabi’s rich diversity, we look forward to welcoming visitors to showcase the variety of offerings that will appeal to visitors of all types.”

Open 7 days a week, the destination offers a multitude of experiences and a host of fitness and sports activities. 321 Sports features sports fields, jogging tracks, and a range of indoor fitness facilities. Visitors will be able to enjoy a diverse array of amenities, including a full-size football pitch, tennis, basketball and badminton courts. In addition, visitors will also have access to Hudayriyat Courts, which feature a variety of courts for all sports enthusiasts. Built following international specifications and standards, the area features a range of courts and sports fields.

Circuit X is Abu Dhabi’s newest outdoor adventure hub, offering thrilling, fun and challenging experiences for people of all ages. This one-of-a-kind adventure park features four exhilarating offerings including a BMX Track, Splash Park, High Rope Park and a Skate Park.

Children and adults alike will also have the opportunity to experience obstacle courses at OCR Park, the UAE’s biggest permanent obstacle course site. OCR Park will merge obstacle course racing and endurance fitness with the latest in technology to create an innovative new fitness challenge.

Promoting walking, jogging and cycling as the preferred mode of transport, the Cycling Track, as well as wide and well-shaded footpaths offers visitors a stretch 5-10 km of tracks across the Island. The Bike Park also offers visitors a chance to enjoy cycling on three different trails, each of which are designed for beginners, intermediate and advanced cyclists. Visitors can enjoy the recreational exercise at the 300m Floating Track or one of the Bike Park’s three, five or 10 km cycle paths, shaded rest areas, cycling paths, and a jogging track.

Adding a cosy and glamourous touch to the leisure offerings is Bab Al Nojoum, providing glamping options just 20 minutes away from downtown Abu Dhabi. Catering to all tastes and budgets, Bab Al Nojoum will offer everything from standard tents for two, to luxury tents for four, six, or even a two-floor tent providing unforgettable stargazing experiences with private beach access. It will also include a camping area for families, and camper van options.

The Hudayriyat Heritage Trail is located along the waterfront, offering visitors the opportunity to connect with nature and enjoy the tranquility of Hudayriyat Island. Visitors can become acquainted with the historical and cultural significance of the island with educational signs and beautiful artworks along the path.

At the heart of the destination lies Marsana, a vibrant waterfront promenade home to 17 food and beverage outlets. In addition to a skate park and a children’s splash park and play area, there is easy access to the public beach, an outdoor gym, cycle paths, and a marina with a wooden pier. Swimming enthusiasts’ also have free access to the beach at Hudayriyat Beach, which extends over a vast area totalling 24,000 square meters, 600 meters of which is dedicated to swimming.

“Hudayriyat’s leisure and entertainment destination reaffirms our leadership’s vision and future development plans for Abu Dhabi, ensuring our city remains at the top of the list as a leading tourist destination. By introducing state-of-the-art, distinctive attractions that support the tourism sector, we at Modon continue to elevate and build on the capital’s position as one the safest and most attractive cities in the world to visit and live in,” Al Zaabi concluded.

Al Hudayriyat Island is located on the west coast of Abu Dhabi, surrounded by exceptional views of the capital’s skyline. Built to the highest international standards, the island features a wide range of cultural experiences and environmental features, alongside residential, entertainment and commercial projects.