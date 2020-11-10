Air Canada launches transformed Aeroplan program

Air Canada said today that its transformed Aeroplan loyalty program is now live. Existing Aeroplan accounts and membership numbers have automatically moved to the new program. Aeroplan miles are now “Aeroplan points,” with prior balances honored on a one-to-one basis. Exciting welcome bonuses are also available for new Aeroplan credit card accounts from our card partners TD, American Express and CIBC. All current Aeroplan credit cardholders continue to earn points as normal, and they now have access to a range of new benefits.

The transformed Aeroplan program, designed to put the member experience first, comes with personalized, flexible and easy-to-use features. It also offers exceptional value allowing members to travel more and travel better. Highlights of the transformed program include:

Improved Value on Flight Rewards – Aeroplan offers flight rewards to hundreds of destinations worldwide on Air Canada and over 35 partner airlines. The transformed Aeroplan program offers predictable pricing, with access to every seat available on Air Canada flights with no cash surcharges, plus the option to pay with Points + Cash. Members also now have an integrated booking experience, with the ability to search and redeem for flight rewards at aircanada.com or on the Air Canada app.

Aeroplan has something for everyone and will make travel better with new features such as: Aeroplan Family Sharing, so that members can combine points with other family members to reach rewards faster; earn points with every Air Canada flight booked, including Economy Basic Fares; the ability to use points for extra travel perks such as upgrades and in-flight Wi-Fi; and expanded merchandise rewards. Air Canada Altitude is becoming Aeroplan Elite Status – Aeroplan will continue to offer five Elite Status levels: Aeroplan 25K, 35K, 50K, 75K, and Super Elite. All of the most popular Elite Status benefits remain, along with some new, first-in-market features, including Priority Rewards, Status Pass and Everyday Status Qualification.

“Despite the unprecedented impact of COVID-19 on the airline industry, Air Canada will continue to innovate and anticipate the needs of our customers. Our transformed loyalty program is industry-leading on many levels, including offering a peerless user experience, value and convenience. I fully expect that this important initiative will give us a major competitive advantage in attracting and retaining customers as the industry recovers from the pandemic,” said Calin Rovinescu, President and Chief Executive Officer of Air Canada.

“Canadians deserve more from their Loyalty programs, plain and simple. The transformed Aeroplan is more rewarding, easier to use, and flexible,” said Mark Nasr, Vice President, Loyalty and eCommerce at Air Canada. “Thank you to the over 36,000 consumers and employees whose feedback, ideas, and guidance drove every feature. Importantly, this relaunch isn’t our final destination; stay-tuned for dozens of additional features, rewarding benefits, and new partners joining the program in the coming months.”