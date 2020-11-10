Former Nepal Tourism Board CEO is now a hero

Deepak Joshi was awarded the tourism hero status today by the World Tourism Network.

Today he shared his passion for Nepal, his view on the US election, and has a surprise announcement for the world.

Mr. Deepak Raj Joshi served as the Chief Executive Officer of Nepal Tourism Board (National Tourism Organization of Nepal) from December 2016 – December 2019. During his 20 years of work experience in destination management, tourism promotion, and Public-Private Partnership, Mr. Joshi has worked with many levels of tourism professionals in Nepal and also has a good network with top international partners.

Mr. Joshi’s contribution to the tourism recovery of Nepal post-2015 earthquake was highly noted. At the time, Mr. Joshi successfully led the Tourism Recovery Committee (TRC) Nepal Secretariat in coordination with the private and public sectors.

Mr. Joshi also has a special interest in the sustainable tourism development sector and was an Executive Council Member of Bird Conservation Nepal from 2009 to 2014 and he has also served at Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) being in the Executive Board and Chairperson for Destination Committee-PATA.

Mr. Joshi has been awarded the highest IIPT Champions in Challenge Award 2018 from “International Institute for Peace Through Travel and Tourism” at the ITCMS (International Travel Crisis Management Summit) in London, UK. He is the first Nepali to receive this award. And, was also awarded as the best CEO in Asia in the national tourism board category.

He is now a tourism hero awarded by the World Tourism Network.|

More information on the tourism hero program https://heroes.travel/