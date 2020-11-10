Alaska Air Group CEO to step down next year

The Board of Directors of Alaska Air Group announced today the company’s leadership succession plan with its CEO Brad Tilden stepping down in March of 2021.

According to the announcement, Tilden will retire as chief executive officer on March 31, 2021, and Ben Minicucci, president of Alaska Airlines and a member of the Alaska Air Group board, will succeed him. Tilden will continue to serve as Alaska Air Group’s board chair.

“Now is the time to position Alaska for future growth, and now is the time to move forward with this long-planned transition,” said Tilden.

“The way in which our employees have navigated through challenges is truly inspiring – and the last nine months is no exception. I’m excited and optimistic about our future as we continue this journey together,” said Minicucci.

In 2016, Minicucci became president of Alaska Airlines and he was also named CEO of Virgin America upon Alaska’s acquisition of the airline. From 2009 to 2016, he served as executive vice president and chief operating officer.

Alaska Air Group is the holding company for Alaska Airlines, the fifth-largest U.S. passenger airline, and regional carrier Horizon Air. On Oct. 22, the company reported a net loss of 431 million U.S. dollars for its third quarter of 2020.