Russian Aeroflot resumes Moscow-Hong Kong flights

Russian Consulate General in Hong Kong announced today that Russia’s flag carrier airline will resume flights to Hong Kong, interrupted in spring due to the coronavirus pandemic. According to consulate officials, Aeroflot flights to Hong Kong will resume from November 19.

“According to Aeroflot, from November 19, it is planned to open passenger flight SU-218/219 on the Moscow – Hong Kong route, which will be operated once a week. Ticket sales are already open,” the diplomatic mission announced on its page in Facebook.

Russia banned all international flights in late March due to the coronavirus pandemic, air carriers were only allowed to conduct repatriation flights. Flights to a number of countries, including Belarus, Kazakhstan, South Korea, Egypt, the UAE, Turkey, the UK, Switzerland and Cuba, have been resumed.