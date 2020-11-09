Antigua and Barbuda: Flights from London to continue through UK lockdown and into 2021

The Antigua and Barbuda Ministry of Tourism and Tourism Authority are delighted to confirm that Virgin Atlantic will continue its services to and from the United Kingdom. The airline will maintain its twice weekly passenger flights through to November 21st with a weekly Sunday service thereafter until the end of the UK’s national lockdown. The twice weekly flights will arrive on Wednesdays and Saturdays from London Heathrow to Antigua and Barbuda V. C. Bird International Airport. The flights will then reduce to a weekly Sunday service where the flight will overnight and depart the next day.

The news of the continued service comes after a series of successful meetings between senior officials from the UK carrier, a team of tourism officials lead by the Honourable Charles “Max” Fernandez, and representatives from the local hotel private sector organisation the ABHTA.

Antigua and Barbuda has successfully retained its place on the UK government’s quarantine exemption list and maintaining airlift during the UK’s lockdown for ‘business and essential travel’ was a priority to provide connectivity to the island itself but also as a gateway for the rest of the Caribbean during this uncertain time.