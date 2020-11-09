ARC: US air ticket sales down 68.36%

Airlines Reporting Corporation (ARC) today reported the following consolidated airline ticketing volume variances, compared to the same period in 2019.

These totals represent sales generated by U.S. travel agencies* and processed through the ARC settlement system. Data figures are for the seven days ending November 8, 2020.

Tickets Issued for All Itineraries:

7-Day Period Ending Ticket Variance

vs. Same Week 2019 Sales Variance

vs. Same Week 2019 October 18 -66.1% -79.4% October 25 -66.1% -79.2% November 1 -68.5% -80.1% November 8 -68.4% -80.2% Year-to-Date (YTD) -60.70% -68.36%

Variances in Tickets Sold by Segment for All Itineraries:

7-Day Period Ending Corporate Online Leisure/Other October 18 -85.4% -48.1% -69.1% October 25 -84.8% -49.5% -67.5% November 1 -85.3% -53.8% -69.5% November 8 -85.7% -54.3% -69.1% Year-to-Date (YTD) -69.82% -53.58% -61.66%

*Notes