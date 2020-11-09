Lufthansa, SWISS and Austrian Airlines offer COVID-19 insurance services

Lufthansa, SWISS and Austrian Airlines are now offering their passengers a further option for even greater planning security in their travel plans, in addition to flexible rebooking options and the abolition of the rebooking fee. Additional Covid-19 services are now included in the existing insurance packages offered by the airlines’ existing insurance partner. The customer can choose between two options: “Travel Care” and “Travel Care Plus”.

The insurance package of the Travel Care option includes a compensation payment for the passenger in case he/she has to go into quarantine at his/her destination due to a Covid-19 infection. At the same time, the option includes travel cancellation and trip interruption insurance. In addition to the above-mentioned benefits, the Travel Care Plus option also covers medical costs in the event of a Covid-19 infection of the passenger. Any emergency medical repatriation is also covered, and all benefits are subject to the terms and conditions of the insurance policy.

The insurance options can be booked with Lufthansa Group’s insurance partner AIG Europe S.A. with immediate effect for passengers residing in Germany, Austria and Switzerland via the direct sales channels. Lufthansa Group Airlines is thus one of the first airlines to offer its customers travel insurance with Covid-19 coverage as a supplement travel product.