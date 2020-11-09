Air Astana reduces flights to Istanbul

Air Astana must reduce the number of flights it operates to Istanbul from the Kazakhstan cities of Almaty, Nur-Sultan, and Atyrau. This will happen on November 9

The airline will now serve Istanbul four times weekly on Tuesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from Almaty, twice-weekly on Mondays and Thursdays from Nur-Sultan, and once a week on Fridays from Atyrau.

Air Astana passengers affected by this change in schedule will be able to rebook their travel on future dates, free of charge, from wherever the original booking was made. Alternatively, a full refund of the ticket price paid will be arranged.