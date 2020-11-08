The US Election means relief for global tourism
Professor Geoffrey Lipman was the first CEO of WTTC, Assistant Secretary General UNWTO and is head of SUNX, and president of the ICTP.
Lipman is a respected expert on climate change and tourism. He had criticized US president Trump on many occasions
He resides in Brussels, Belgium and has his own view on the recent US Elections.
There is joy and relief in every corner of the tourism world today.
Listen to a true veteran in this sector.
