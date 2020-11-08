A perfect site for hot adult porn may help tourism in a Mexican National Park

This Mexican national park is perfect to shoot some super hot photos, which no one has ever taken, it is the first time that models and actresses have taken photos in the Grand Canyon of the Sumidero, including a foursome on a boat.

The canyon and national park is the second most important tourist site in Chiapas, drawing mostly Mexican visitors who see the canyon from boats which embark on the river from Chiapa de Corzo.

The Sumidero Canyon National Park, a federally protected natural area of Mexico which extends for 21,789 hectares (53,840 acres) over four municipalities of the state of Chiapas. This park is administered by the National Commission of Protected Natural Areas (CONANP). Most of the vegetation in the park is low- to medium-height deciduous rainforest, with small areas of mixed pine-oak forest and grassland. At the north end of the canyon is the Chicoasén Dam and its artificial reservoir, one of several on the Grijalva River, which is important for water storage and the generation of hydroelectric power in the region.

This group of adult film actors went au natural in nature and may now be facing charges for going wild in a Mexican national park.

Alex Marín, Mía Marín, Giselle Montes and Yamileth Ramírez filmed a four-way as their boat made its way down the Grijalva River at Sumidero Canyon in Chiapas, Mexico, last week, prompting the National Commission of Protected Natural Areas talks to seek charges against them, saying it harmed a national icon.The Sumidero Canyon is home to endangered species like river crocodiles, spider monkeys, and ocelots.

Not everyone was against the group. Manuel Niño Gutiérrez, president of the Central Chiapas Hotel and Motel Association, told Diario Cambio he hoped the video would help supercharge the areas flailing tourism industry.

“In a way, I see it as a promotion to the destination,” Gutiérrez said. “They (the actors) are coming because it is a safe place and they chose this location due to its nature.”