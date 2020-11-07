Newly-appointed Seychelles Tourism Minister Overseeing Destination Re-opening

The newly-appointed Seychelles Tourism Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Mr. Sylvestre Radegonde, joined his first task Tourism Task Force meeting remotely from the Beau Vallon Bay Hotel quarantine center this Friday, November 6, 2020.

The Tourism taskforce committee composed of relevant public and private sector representatives is mandated to oversee all issues relating to the re-opening of the destination during this period dominated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Addressing the meeting, Mr. Radegonde thanked all the participants for their immense contribution to the restart of the tourism industry and his full support to the work of the committee emphasizing the continuous need to balance public health safety considerations with that of getting our tourism industry back on track.

“I have been impressed by the work done by this committee so far. The assignment is not an easy one. It is balancing between economy and health. I very much look forward to bringing my contribution to ensure that Seychelles tourism emerges more sustainably from this pandemic. We need to bring confidence back. Let us embrace innovation and act decisively,” said the appointed minister.

During the meeting, committee members provided an update on the ongoing matters related to the decisions taken by the task force to date.

The appointed minister was briefed on the functioning of the classification of countries, PCR testing protocols, the progress on the setting up of the support assistance for the Seychelles Health Travel Authorization software locally amongst other working points.

The Tourism Task Force was previously chaired by the former minister for Tourism, Civil Aviation, Ports and Marine, Mr. Didier Dogley

More news about Seychelles

#rebuildingtravel