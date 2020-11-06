Airbus: 11 new orders, 72 aircraft delivered in October

Airbus’ 2020 gross orders totaled 381 aircraft by October 31st with net orders of 308. The company registered 11 new orders for the month, including six newly launched ACJ TwoTwenty, four A320neo Family and one ACJ320neo.



Airbus delivered a total of 72 aircraft in October. These comprised 12 A220 (including the first A220-300 to Delta Air Lines), 43 A320 Family (with SAS and Titan Airways taking delivery of their first A321neo), four A330s (including the first A330-800 delivered to Kuwait Airways), 12 A350s and one A380.



Airbus’ backlog of aircraft remaining to be delivered as of October 31st stood at 7,377 comprising 507 A220s, 6,010 A320 Family aircraft, 313 A330s, 539 A350 XWBs and eight A380s.