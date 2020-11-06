Aeromexico: Passenger numbers up 22.9% in October
Grupo Aeromexico S.A.B. de C.V. reported October 2020 operational results.
- Grupo Aeromexico transported 870 thousand passengers in October 2020, an increase of 22.9% versus September 2020 driven by increases in both domestic and international passenger demand. Passengers carried reduced by 49.0% year-on-year – International passengers by 77.7% and domestic passengers by 36.3%.
- Aeromexico’s capacity, measured in Available Seat Kilometers (ASKs) increased by 21.2% compared to September 2020 and decreased by 53.9% year-on-year.
- Demand, measured in Revenue Passenger Kilometers (RPKs) increased by 21.9% compared to September 2020 and decreased by 64.3%, year-on-year.
- Aeromexico’s October load factor was 65.0%, an increase of 0.5 p.p. versus September 2020 and a 16.5 p.p. decrease versus October 2019.
- During November 2020, Aeroméxico plans to increase frequencies to Guatemala City, Sao Paulo, Buenos Aires, San Jose, Santo Domingo and Medellin.
|October
|YTD October
|2020
|2019
|Var
|2020
|2019
|Var
|RPKs (itinerary + charter, millions)
|Domestic
|750
|1,034
|-27.5%
|5,394
|9,602
|-43.8%
|International
|439
|2,297
|-80.9%
|8,002
|25,886
|-69.1%
|Total
|1,188
|3,331
|-64.3%
|13,396
|35,488
|-62.3%
|ASKs (itinerary + charter, millions)
|Domestic
|996
|1,275
|-21.9%
|7,491
|11,806
|-36.5%
|International
|888
|2,814
|-68.4%
|13,350
|30,790
|-56.6%
|Total
|1,885
|4,089
|-53.9%
|20,841
|42,596
|-51.1%
|Load Factor (itinerary, %)
|p.p.
|p.p.
|Domestic
|75.2
|81.1
|-5.9
|72.1
|81.3
|-9.2
|International
|52.7
|81.6
|-29.0
|69.2
|84.1
|-14.9
|Total
|65.0
|81.5
|-16.5
|70.3
|83.3
|-13.0
|Passengers (itinerary + charter, thousands)
|Domestic
|753
|1,182
|-36.3%
|5,553
|10,886
|-49.0%
|International
|116
|522
|-77.7%
|1,889
|6,396
|-70.5%
|Total
|870
|1,704
|-49.0%
|7,442
|17,282
|-56.9%
Figures may not sum to total due to rounding.
