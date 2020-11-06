Search

Aeromexico: Passenger numbers up 22.9% in October

mm Harry S. JohnsonNovember 6, 2020 16:18
Grupo Aeromexico S.A.B. de C.V. reported October 2020 operational results.

  • Grupo Aeromexico transported 870 thousand passengers in October 2020, an increase of 22.9% versus September 2020 driven by increases in both domestic and international passenger demand. Passengers carried reduced by 49.0% year-on-year – International passengers by 77.7% and domestic passengers by 36.3%.
  • Aeromexico’s capacity, measured in Available Seat Kilometers (ASKs) increased by 21.2% compared to September 2020 and decreased by 53.9% year-on-year.
  • Demand, measured in Revenue Passenger Kilometers (RPKs) increased by 21.9% compared to September 2020 and decreased by 64.3%, year-on-year.
  • Aeromexico’s October load factor was 65.0%, an increase of 0.5 p.p. versus September 2020 and a 16.5 p.p. decrease versus October 2019.
  • During November 2020, Aeroméxico plans to increase frequencies to Guatemala City, Sao Paulo, Buenos Aires, San Jose, Santo Domingo and Medellin.
 October  YTD October 
20202019 Var 20202019 Var 
 RPKs (itinerary + charter, millions) 
 Domestic 7501,034-27.5%5,3949,602-43.8%
 International 4392,297-80.9%8,00225,886-69.1%
 Total 1,1883,331-64.3%13,39635,488-62.3%
 ASKs (itinerary + charter, millions) 
 Domestic 9961,275-21.9%7,49111,806-36.5%
 International 8882,814-68.4%13,35030,790-56.6%
 Total 1,8854,089-53.9%20,84142,596-51.1%
 Load Factor (itinerary, %) p.p.p.p.
 Domestic 75.281.1-5.972.181.3-9.2
 International 52.781.6-29.069.284.1-14.9
 Total 65.081.5-16.570.383.3-13.0
 Passengers (itinerary + charter, thousands) 
 Domestic 7531,182-36.3%5,55310,886-49.0%
 International 116522-77.7%1,8896,396-70.5%
 Total 8701,704-49.0%7,44217,282-56.9%

Figures may not sum to total due to rounding.

