FlyArystan: 91% domestic on-time performance in October

FlyArystan, Kazakhstan’s Low Fare Airline recorded another strong on-time performance (OTP) result last month, with 91% of domestic flights departing on time. The October result is slightly behind the 92% OTP level achieved in September. For the 10 months of 2020 (Jan-Oct) FlyArystan has completed 91% of flights on time.

FlyArystan’s Director of Flight Operations, Captain Berdykhan Agmurov, said the latest figure continued the airlines positive trend for 2020. “FlyArystan continues to depart our flights ontime,” he said. “As Kazakhstan’s first Low-Cost airline we continue a fast growth rate, with our 7th aircraft joining our fleet this month. With this growth we remain committed to getting our customers to their destination on time and for a low fare.”

Captain Agmurov said the airline’s commitment to making on-time performance a priority was popular with its customers. “Our own research shows that on-time departures are appreciated by our customers and something they value when booking their flight. As we prepare for winter, our customers can be sure that our focus is to get them to their destination on time. While OTP decreased by 1% as more winter weather events occurred, we are confident that our industry leading levels of OTP will continue.”

The Global OTP benchmark for airlines is that 85% of flights should depart on-time. OTP calculations must include all delays and is an indication of how reliable an airline is with delivering on its commitment of when a flight will depart. FlyArystan makes no exceptions for bad weather, air traffic control, delays from suppliers or anything else.

FlyArystan is one of the first Kazakhstan airline to publicly report its on-time performance figures and will publish the data monthly.