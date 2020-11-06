International Tourism & Investment Conference (ITIC) to shine a light

The annual global tourism investment summit in London, held in partnership with World Travel Market (WTM) will take place from 9 – 11 November 2020 and will focus on “Invest, Finance and Rebuild the Travel and Tourism Industry”, speakers at the conference will include Ministers of Tourism, economists and health experts.

Under the chairmanship of Dr. Taleb Rifai, former Secretary-General of UNWTO, ITIC’s summit comes at the right time following the unprecedented impact of the pandemic on the global economy and how attracting FDI in the travel and tourism sector is key to developing and rebuilding the future of the industry and uplifting the economy.

This year’s summit will feature a variety of expert speakers including, Sir Tim Clark, President, Emirates Airlines; Hon. Nayef Al-Fayez, Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, Jordan; Gloria Guevara, CEO, WTTC; Professor Heymann David, Professor of Infectious Disease Epidemiology, LSHTM, and Head of the Centre on Global Health Security at Chatham House; Majed AlGhanim, Managing Director, Tourism Quality of Life – Ministry of Investment, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports; Nicolas Mayer, Global Tourism Leader, PWC; Nick Barigye, Chief Executive Officer, Rwanda Finance Limited; Hon. Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, Minister of Tourism, South Africa; Hon. Memunatu B. Pratt, Minister of Tourism and Cultural Affairs, Sierra Leone; Lord Rami Ranger, President Entrepreneurship, Commonwealth Entrepreneurs Club.

Panel discussions will cover a wide range of topics, including:

Current Economic Outlook, predictions and recovery plan for 2021

The Future of Tourism in the Green Economy

Health: Dealing with COVID-19 and how do we restore travellers’ trust and confidence to rebuild business

Understanding the financial mechanisms that allow you to survive and rebuild

Analysing the challenges and investment opportunities in the aviation sector

How investment in travel and tourism sector can drive growth and cooperation within the Commonwealth countries?

How to attract China outbound investment and tourism during and post covid19

The three-day virtual event will feature a Tourism Investment Ministerial Panel, along with a full-day summit, tourism leaders and project owners and exhibitors the opportunity to discuss partnerships and connect them with investors globally.

This year, the conference will take place on a virtual platform, due to the continuing Covid-19 pandemic.

To register, visit: www.itic.co/conference/global/#register