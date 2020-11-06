Centara Inspires Guests to Discover Their Perfect “Place to Be” in Thailand

Following the uncertainty of recent months, it is more important than ever that couples and families have an opportunity to rediscover their personal happiness. Now, Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, is now inspiring Thai residents and international travellers to find their own sense of space and place through a captivating new video series.



Whether you’re seeking the perfect Place to Celebrate, Connect, Love, Play, Relax or Share, Centara’s impressive collection of hotels and resorts worldwide, will ensure that everyone has the chance to achieve their ultimate escape. Discover your place here.

A Place to Play

The Lost World-themed Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya features an amazing outdoor water park

Treat your family to a fun-filled escape at Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya, the dramatic Lost World-themed destination just two hours’ drive from Bangkok. Kids can make a splash at the world-class water park, with its winding jungle river, outdoor pools, water slides and cliff jumping platforms, while parents chill out at private pavilions or soothe their senses at SPA Cenvaree.



Get away and play in this aquatic paradise with promotional rates starting from just THB 3,120 net per night! Book now!

A Place to Relax

Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin is blessed with beautiful landscaped gardens

With its prime beachfront setting, magnificent manicured gardens and enchanting colonial-style architecture, Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin is a wonderful place to relax. Adorned with spacious rooms, suites and villas, six restaurants and bars, and a sublime spa, this charming heritage hotel lets guests escape the stress of the city and unwind in an elegant oasis of peace and tranquillity.

Under the resort’s Stay Happy and Healthy promotion, rates start from THB 2,500++ per night for a Deluxe Room. Learn more!

A Place to Celebrate

CRU Champagne Bar, on the 55th floor of Centara Grand at CentralWorld, is the perfect “Place to Celebrate”

Centara Grand at CentralWorld invites guests to celebrate in style at its breath-taking rooftop venues, Red Sky and CRU Champagne Bar. Elevate your evening to the highest levels of gastronomy and hospitality on the hotel’s 55th floor, with contemporary cuisine, premium beverages and panoramic 360-degree views of Bangkok’s sparkling skyline. Simply stunning!



The hotel’s world-class culinary experts have now created a series of new menus and promotions to enrich your next special occasion. Discover more!

A Place to Connect

The 24-hour Hub and Café 247 digital play space at COSI Pattaya Wong Amat Beach

COSI, Centara’s stylish and social brand for savvy travellers, keeps guests fully connected throughout their stay. Each hotel features a Social Hub, Digital Playspace and a vibrant self-service café where guests can work, chat or relax 24/7, and every guest room offers seamless integration between smartphones and Smart TVs. COSI also knows that being connected means more than just being online, so its “COSI Crews” are on hand to offer insider tips to each destination.

Stay connected in Koh Samui with COSI Samui Chaweng Beach, in Krabi with COSI Krabi Ao Nang Beach or in Pattaya with COSI Pattaya Wong Amat Beach.

A Place to Share

Couples and friends can share unforgettable evenings together at Blue Sky Rooftop Bar & Dining

Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao invites friends and families to come together and share magical moments. Live, love and laugh with 11 diverse dining destinations, including a dramatic BlueSky Rooftop Bar & Dining, a sophisticated French bistro on the 24th floor. Diners can enjoy Insta-worthy experiences, with eye-catching dishes and creative cocktails, set against the backdrop of glittering city views.

With so many restaurants and bars to choose from, every epicurean adventure becomes truly exceptional at Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao. Discover more!

A Place to Love

Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Krabi, a soothing venue for couples

Set in its own secluded cove, accessible only by boat and surrounded by lush, jungle-clad cliffs, Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Krabi is an truly heavenly hideaway. Romance will blossom as couples wind down together in complete privacy. With romantic rooms and pool villas, serene spa treatments and chic seafront dining at COAST, the blissful beach club, you’ll fall in love all over again in Krabi.

Find the most attractive rates on your next vacation, with rooms starting from just THB 2,982++ per night. Learn more!

“Providing every traveller with their perfect ‘Place to Be’ is a guiding philosophy for Centara. With our collection of desirable destinations and intuitive brands, we strive to give all our guests everything they need for a truly memorable and seamless experience. Through this new video series, we hope to inspire even more people to stay and enjoy a true sense of belonging with Centara,” commented Thirayuth Chirathivat, CEO, Centara Hotels & Resorts.

Centara is now making it even easier for guests to visit their perfect place with a series of enticing offers. The “Even Stronger Together” promotion promises attractive rates with room rates range from as little as THB 720 to only THB 3,120 per night, and daily hotel credits of up to THB 2,020 to spend on spa, food and drinks, plus Central department store gift vouchers of up to THB 1,600 per stay. Travellers can book via Centara’s website https://www.centarahotelsresorts.com/even-stronger-together/.

Travellers seeking an exclusive escape can enjoy the luxury and seclusion of their own private villa. Valid for stays until 31st March 2021, and fully flexible with free cancellation, this alluring offer features free half-board dining, with daily breakfast and dinner either at the resorts’ restaurants or in the comfort of the villa.

Members of CentaraThe1 benefit from an additional 20% discount! Not a member yet? Register for free at www.centarahotelsresorts.com/sign-up.



For more information, please visit centarahotelsresorts.com.

ABOUT CENTARA

Centara Hotels & Resorts is Thailand’s leading hotel operator. Its 81 properties span all major Thai destinations plus the Maldives, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar, China, Japan, Oman, Qatar, Cambodia, Turkey, Indonesia and the UAE. Centara’s portfolio comprises six brands – Centara Reserve, Centara Grand Hotels & Resorts, Centara Hotels & Resorts, Centara Boutique Collection, Centra by Centara and COSI Hotels – ranging from 5-star city hotels and luxurious island retreats to family resorts and affordable lifestyle concepts supported by innovative technology. It also operates state-of-the-art convention centres and has its own award-winning spa brand, Cenvaree. Throughout the collection, Centara delivers and celebrates the hospitality and values Thailand is famous for including gracious service, exceptional food, pampering spas and the importance of families. Centara’s distinctive culture and diversity of formats allow it to serve and satisfy travellers of nearly every age and lifestyle.

Over the next five years, Centara aims to become a top 100 global hotel group, while spreading its footprint into new continents and market niches. As Centara continues to expand, a growing base of loyal customers will find the company’s unique style of hospitality in more locations. Centara’s global loyalty program, Centara The1, reinforces their loyalty with rewards, privileges and special member pricing.

Find out more about Centara at www.CentaraHotelsResorts.com



