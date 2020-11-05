Centra by Centara Maris Resorts Jomtien Won Hotel of The Year Award 2020

Ms.Natha Kittiaksorn (3rd from right in the photo), Deputy CEO of Major Development Public Company Limited (MJD) and Mr.Chaiphun Thongsuthum (3rd from left) General Manager, Centra by Centara Maris Resorts Jomtien were honored by Dr. Ronnachit Mahattanapreut (2nd from left) Senior Vice President – Finance & Administration, Centara Hotels & Resorts, to congratulate on the occasion that Centra by Centara Maris Resort Jomtien; which is owned by MJD, received “Hotel of the Year Awards 2020″ as its performance this year got the highest points out of Centara Group’s Hotels worldwide in Hospitality Experience Program (HX) by SGS (Thailand), a local branch of Swiss multinational company which provides inspection, verification, testing and certification services.

Furthermore, the hotel won the certificate in the category of Total Revenue Achievement, GOP Achievement and Non Operating Expense Control Achievement. These awards are to guarantee its best performance in various categories out of 40 hotels in Centara Group during COVID-19 pandemic this year

ABOUT CENTARA

