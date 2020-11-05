ASUR: Passenger traffic down 44.9% in Mexico, 41.5% in Puerto Rico and 67.8% in Colombia

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. ASUR, an international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that total passenger traffic for October 2020 decreased 50.1% when compared to October 2019. Passenger traffic decreased 44.9% in Mexico, 41.5% in Puerto Rico and 67.8% in Colombia, impacted by severe downturns in business and leisure travel stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

This announcement reflects comparisons between October 1 through October 31, 2020 and from October 1 through October 31, 2019. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded for Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary October % Chg Year to date % Chg 2019 2020 2019 2020 Mexico 2,478,834 1,365,772 (44.9) 28,262,695 12,914,498 (54.3) Domestic Traffic 1,417,569 923,189 (34.9) 13,784,943 7,056,318 (48.8) International Traffic 1,061,265 442,583 (58.3) 14,477,752 5,858,180 (59.5) San Juan, Puerto Rico 658,632 385,608 (41.5) 7,730,812 3,891,401 (49.7) Domestic Traffic 595,129 374,669 (37.0) 6,910,267 3,640,380 (47.3) International Traffic 63,503 10,939 (82.8) 820,545 251,021 (69.4) Colombia 1,037,040 333,465 (67.8) 9,844,591 3,155,193 (67.9) Domestic Traffic 886,874 292,305 (67.0) 8,344,540 2,704,278 (67.6) International Traffic 150,166 41,160 (72.6) 1,500,051 450,915 (69.9) Total Traffic 4,174,506 2,084,845 (50.1) 45,838,098 19,961,092 (56.5) Domestic Traffic 2,899,572 1,590,163 (45.2) 29,039,750 13,400,976 (53.9) International Traffic 1,274,934 494,682 (61.2) 16,798,348 6,560,116 (60.9)

Since March 16, 2020, various governments have issued flight restrictions for different regions of the world to limit the breakout of the COVID-19 virus. With respect to the airports ASUR operates:

As announced on March 23, 2020, neither Mexico nor Puerto Rico have issued flight bans, to date. In Puerto Rico, the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) has accepted a request from the Governor of Puerto Rico that all flights bound to Puerto Rico land at LMM Airport, which is operated by ASUR’s subsidiary Aerostar, and that all arriving passengers be screened by representatives of the Puerto Rico Health Department. On March 30, 2020, the Governor of Puerto Rico, through an executive order of indefinite term, imposed a two-week quarantine on all passengers arriving at the LMM Airport. Therefore, LMM Airport remains open and operating, albeit with substantially reduced flight and passenger volumes.

To further strengthen health controls on arrival, starting July 15, the Governor of Puerto Rico began implementing the following additional measures. All passengers must wear a mask, complete a mandatory flight declaration form from the Puerto Rico Health Department, and submit negative results of a PCR molecular COVID-19 test taken 72 hours prior to arrival to avoid having to undergo the two-week quarantine. Passengers can also opt to take the COVID-19 test in Puerto Rico (not necessarily at the airport), in order to be released from quarantine (estimated to take between 24-48 hours).

In Colombia, starting September 1, 2020, the following airports reestablished passenger commercial flights under the initial phase of the gradual connectivity plan announced by the Civil Aviation Authority: José María Córdova in Rionegro, Enrique Olaya Herrera in Medellín and Los Garzones in Montería. In addition, Carepa and Quibdó airports restarted operations on September 21, 2020, while Corozal airport restarted on October 2, 2020. International flights to Colombia resumed on September 21, 2020, albeit on a limited basis, as part of the gradual reactivation. Passengers on incoming international flights must submit negative results of a COVID-19 test taken within 96 hours of their departure to be allowed to board their flight and to enter the country.

In addition, passenger traffic in Mexico was affected by Hurricane Delta, which hit the Yucatan Peninsula as a category 2 hurricane on October 13 and 14, 2020. Cancun Airport remained closed for 16 hours starting 10:00 p.m. on October 13 while Cozumel Airport closed for 22 hours starting 5:00 pm on the same day. On October 26, 2020, the Yucatan Peninsula was hit by Hurricane Zeta, a category 1 storm. Cancun airport remained open, while Cozumel Airport was closed for 19 hours starting 5:00 pm on October 26.