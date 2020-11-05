Delta Air Lines launches scheduled cargo-only flights between US, India and Europe

Delta Air Lines launched cargo-only flights between the United States, Europe and India to help meet customer demand.

There are daily cargo-only flights between New York-JFK and Madrid that operate using a Boeing 767-400 aircraft providing customers with capacity to ship fashion goods to the United States ahead of the holiday season.

In addition, there is a three-times weekly cargo-only flight between New York-JFK and Dublin that is operated by an Airbus A330-300, as well as cargo-only flights operating between New York-JFK and Atlanta to Mumbai, via Frankfurt, using Airbus A330-200/300 aircraft. These aircraft are used to carry essential pharmaceuticals, vaccines, medical supplies and general cargo.

“Given the travel constraints within Europe, we are strategically adding cargo capacity in Spain, Ireland and Germany to support overall passenger and cargo growth,” said Shawn Cole, Delta’s Vice President – Cargo. “There is high demand for pharmaceutical shipments from India because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and this cargo solution ensures we can keep vital supply chains moving to the United States.”

Delta Cargo launched a Cargo Charter operation in March to provide safe and reliable transportation of goods around the globe by working primarily with Delta’s established world-leading logistics partners. Delta dispatched idled aircraft on cargo runs to transport millions of pounds of supplies quickly and safely. Delta has operated over 1,600 cargo charter flights since February and is now averaging more than 20 cargo-only flights globally each week, carrying medical and PPE equipment, pharmaceuticals, U.S. mail, home office supplies and food.

Delta Cargo annually flies 421,000 tons of cargo around the world, including pharmaceutical supplies, fresh flowers, produce, e-commerce, global mail and heavy machinery.