November 5, 2020
Skal International Goa named Skal Club Of The Year 2020

The 81st  Skal  World Congress was held on 17th October  2020 where Skal International Goa ( 691 ) was announced as the best of the best  winning Skal Club Of The Year 2020 amongst 350 + Clubs in 87 countries across the world. The voting for the Award is made up of  two parts –  firstly votes from each Club & secondly votes from the Executive Committee  Judges Panel. The votes from Clubs represent 60% of the total votes& the remaining 40% of votes come  from the  Executive Committee  Judges Panel.

The Clubs receiving the most votes is named as “Skal Club Of  The Year” & receives the Michael O’Flynn Perpetual Trophy, as well as a free double registration for the 2021 Skal World Congress. The announcement made at the World Congress  made  it  a proud moment for Skal International Goa ( 691 ) & India as well.

At the same meet Sk. Mario Sequeira was named for President’s  Special Recognition Award by Skal International for his services to Skal International India. Skal International Goa ( 691 ) has also received the Gold Award for Net Membership Increase in 2019. The Club has increased its Membership by 26% since last year & continues to grow  with quality membership.

Commenting on the Awards President Sk. Ernest Dias said “ The entire Team of the Executive Committee has  worked  tirelessly towards a well-defined goal of obtaining the Skal Club Of The Year Award. It is indeed a proud moment for us all at Skal Goa & I am indeed blessed to lead this active & vibrant Club ”.  The Club certainly has a proactive Executive Committee who don’t mind going the extra mile to achieve great things for the Club & our members. All their hard work has paid off & we have great plans for the future.

Our Events are growing ever more popular & with an eye for details & event excellence we along with our sponsors provide must attend events each & every month. Care  for our members & society is paramount. They are our Skalleagues & Friends & we work with Oneness & Unity for the betterment of  Tourism in Goa / India / World.

