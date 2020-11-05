Smart Home-Based Beverage Machine Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2020 – 2026

Selbyville, Delaware, United States, November 5 2020 (Wiredrelease) Global Market Insights, Inc –:The global smart home-based beverage machine market is expected to amass lucrative revenue proceeds owing to increasing consumer spending on smart kitchen appliances. Availability of intelligent beverage devices that provide personalized and customized features may spur industry growth. A research led by Global Market Insights, Inc., estimates that the global smart home-based beverage machine market might surpass a valuation of $2 billion through 2026.

Growing awareness regarding the benefits of consuming vegetable and fruit juices is anticipated to driving smart juice machines demand over the forthcoming years. People nowadays are getting more health conscious and are avoiding the consumption of packaged juices that contain added preservatives. In a bid to consume healthy and fresh fruit juices, consumers are increasing purchasing smart juice machines.

The product provides several benefits such as recipe suggestions, app-based controls, as well as container size detection. People can control these devices through voice assistants to immediately have fresh and squeezed juice. In addition, high portability, user-friendliness, and small size may expand product penetration across households.

On the regional front, the Middle East and Africa smart home-based beverage machine market is likely to observe significant demand primarily across Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Growing need for a comfortable household environment and luxurious lifestyle is driving the demand for smart beverage machines in the region.

Smart home appliances are also observing steady demand owing to rapid constructions of luxury homes in Middle East and Africa. Citing an instance, in March 2020, Danube Properties in UAE unveiled its construction project that has 741 residential units. These residential spaces would be pre-equipped with smart home and kitchen appliances for offering a comfortable and luxurious living.

Companies working in the smart home-based beverage machine market are increasingly focusing on product innovation and development activities. Firms are working towards initiating strategic partnerships and collaborations to improve their business reach.

Incorporation of IoT and AI technologies is helping firms enhance their products features and improve user experience. Companies are increasingly integrating voice assistants like Siri and Alexa with beverage machines in order to provide strong controlling and monitoring capabilities.

The competitive landscape of the smart home-based beverage machine market is inclusive of players such as Hurom Co., Ltd., Kuvings, Smart Soda Holdings Inc., Bevi, Coway Co. Ltd., Jura, Illy, De’Longhi S.p.A., Behmor, Inc., Breville Group Ltd., and BSH Hausgerate GmbH among others.

