AI Chipsets Market by Trends, Key Players, Driver, Segmentation, Forecast to 2026

Selbyville, Delaware, United States, November 5 2020 (Wiredrelease) Global Market Insights, Inc –:AI chipsets market is poised for robust growth on the back of increasing penetration of e-commerce platforms that generate enormous amounts of data. The need for high-speed processors has prevailed owing to a surge in vital user information and data. This has led to the requirement of AI chipsets across various industries. Rise in number of smartphone users have also stimulated AI chipsets demand.

From consumer electronics, BFSI, IT & Telecom, healthcare, media & advertising to retail, AI chipsets are playing a pivotal role in enhancing customer experience. In the BFSI sector, financial service companies are leveraging AI technology to reduce lending risks by improving fraud detection and profiling applicants.

They are focusing on renovating their IT infrastructure to get an advantage over competitors. Moreover, in a bid to achieve operational excellence, exceptional customer service, agility, and security, the BFSI industry is actively leveraging AI, creating lucrative growth opportunities for AI chipsets market manufacturers.

A study conducted by Global Market Insights, Inc., predicts that the global AI chipsets market may surpass USD 70 billion by 2026.

AI is expected to emerge as a promising technology for smart homes and enterprises. Several companies are leveraging AI and ML chipsets to offer user with exceptional features and experiences. Citing an instance, in May 2019, LG introduced cutting-edge AI chips for consumer electronics to improve user experience.

Robotic Process Automation (RPA) with AI is meanwhile being implemented across autonomous robots, IQ Bots and facial analysis system. Companies worldwide are adopting RPA technology and AI chipsets for developing autonomous robots.

For example, in March 2020, UVD Robots manufactured robots with a powerful shot wavelength UV -C. for being deployed in Chinese hospitals to disinfect patient rooms and operation theatres during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Elaborating on the product segment, Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) chipsets are extensively used in numerous applications due to its high performance, low power requirement, and improved connectivity feature.

The product offers high bandwidth memory and custom parallelism in a real-time interface with an Artificial Intelligence model. Industry participants are developing cutting edge FPGA chips to offer exceptional AI experience to users.

Citing an instance, in May 2018, Intel revealed that the company will offer FPGA technology for Microsoft Azure Machine Learning Hardware Accelerated Models. This technology will provide Microsoft customers with AI inferencing performance. Based on such developments, studies suggest that the FPGA segment may record 25% CAGR over 2026.

On the regional front, Europe AI chipsets market is expected to record lucrative proceeds, with surging development made in self-driving vehicles. Automakers are developing cutting-edge autonomous vehicles by using AI chipsets to process large amounts of data from cameras and sensors in real-time to facilitate efficient operations.

As per the European Patent Office, patent applications related to autonomous driving has grown 20 times faster as compared to other technologies. With robust advancements in the autonomous vehicle sector, Europe AI chipsets market is expected to record 33% CAGR over the forecast period.

