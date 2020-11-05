Anguilla Vacation Bubble Expands in Concept

Anguilla’s Phase Two reopening to international travelers began on Sunday, November 1, with the introduction of the Anguilla vacation bubble concept, designed to allow properties to safely offer their short stay guests access to a variety of approved amenities, services and activities while they stay in place. These guided movements allow visitors to interact with Anguilla’s exceptional tourism product while limiting their interaction with Anguilla’s population.

“We are pleased to announce that Anguilla’s hospitality product can now reopen in a safe though unprecedented way, subject to inspections and safety protocols designed to protect the health of our visitors and our nation,” said the Hon. Minister of Tourism and Infrastructure, Mr. Haydn Hughes. “We want everyone to enjoy the Anguilla experience – we invite you to lose the crowd and find yourself,” he continued.

All visitors are welcome in Phase Two, provided that they meet the pre-entry approval requirements. These include a negative PCR test, taken within 3 – 5 days of arrival; medical insurance that covers the cost of COVID-19 related treatment for 30 days; and payment of fees which vary depending on the proposed length of stay. For information on the pre-entry approval visit Anguilla Tourist Board’s website; a dedicated concierge will guide each applicant through the process.

“We recognize that health and safety concerns are paramount for both our visitors and our guests,” stated the Hon. Parliamentary Secretary Tourism, Mrs. Quincia Gumbs Marie. “In preparation for our Phase Two reopening we have offered free training courses to over 500 tourism employers – from housekeepers to ground transportation and charter boat operators — and over 100 business establishments have been Safe Environment Certified. Our Safe Environment Approval has been awarded to a variety of services and activity providers, as we expand the scope of activities and experiences on offer to our visitors.”

Visitors to Anguilla may now indulge in their favorite pastimes – dining out at certified “bubble” restaurants; a round of golf; scuba diving snorkeling kayaking, glass-bottomed boat rides; outdoor yoga, select outdoor and indoor fitness activities; and the ever-popular offshore cay excursions to Sandy Island, Scilly Cay and Prickly Pear, including private lunches. Advance reservations are required for all activities, with transportation provided by a certified ground operator.

Travelers’ options for getting to Anguilla will also expand as the island enters Phase Two of its reopening to international travelers. On November 15, 2020, the sea shuttle services from the St. Maarten-Anguilla Ferry Terminal, located across from the Princess Juliana Airport (SXM), will once again operate into the Blowing Point Ferry Terminal on Anguilla. Calypso Chatters, Funtime Charters and GB Express are among the certified and approved companies authorized to resume the 25-minute private and semi-private shuttle services between Sint Maarten and Anguilla.

Many of Anguilla’s marvelous collection of spectacular villas opened in Phase One, and more have come on stream in Phase Two. Anguilla’s iconic resorts reopen in Phase Two, starting with Belmond Cap Juluca, Frangipani Beach Resort and Tranquility Beach Anguilla on November 1, They are followed by the CuisinArt Golf Resort and Spa on November 14; the Four Seasons Resort & Residences and the Quintessence Hotel on November 19; Zemi Beach House, LXR Hotels & Resorts on December 14; and Malliouhana, Auberge Resorts Collection on December 17.

Select properties in the Charming Escapes Collection, including Carimar Beach Club, Shoal Bay Villas, Meads Bay Villas and La Vue are also open and accepting guests. The full list of certified and approved properties, which is constantly updated, can be found at the Anguilla Tourist Board website. A complete list of bars, restaurants, and lively hangouts is also posted on the site, and updated weekly as additional establishments become certified.

To date, there are still no active or suspected cases on the island, and to ensure that this remains the case, the three-testing protocol remains in place. A negative test result obtained three to five days prior to arrival along with travel health insurance that covers COVID-related treatment is required, and all visitors will be given a PCR test on arrival. The island has significantly increased its national testing capacity, and test results are available within two hours. A second test will be administered on day 10 of their visit, for visitors originating from low-risk countries (i.e. where the virus prevalence is less than 0.2%,), and on day 14 for guests arriving from higher-risk countries. Once a negative result is returned after the second test, guests are then free to explore the island.

The following fees apply, payable on receipt of pre-entry approval:

5 DAYS OR LESS

Individual Traveler: US$300

Couple: US$500

Each additional family/group member: US$250

6 DAYS TO 3 MONTHS (90 DAYS)

Individual Traveler: US$400

Couple: US$600

Each additional family/group member: US$250

The fee covers two (2) tests per person and costs associated with the additional public health surveillance and monitoring.

3 MONTHS TO 12 MONTHS

Individual Traveler: US$ 2,000

Family (4 persons): US$ 3,000

Each additional family/group member: US$ 250

The fee covers two (2) tests per person, costs associated with the additional public health surveillance and monitoring, the cost of extended immigration time/entry and a digital work permit.

Anguilla had only 3 confirmed cases of COVID -19, with no hospitalizations and no fatalities. The island’s last confirmed case was 7 months ago; in June 2020, Anguilla was categorized by the World Health Organization (WHO) as having “no cases” of COVID-19. Anguilla currently has the classification of “No Travel Health Notice: Very Low Risk for COVID-19” from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) (https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/map-and-travel-notices.html

For information on Anguilla please visit the official website of the Anguilla Tourist Board: www.IvisitAnguilla.com; follow us on Facebook: Facebook.com/AnguillaOfficial; Instagram: @Anguilla_Tourism; Twitter: @Anguilla_Trsm, Hashtag: #MyAnguilla.

