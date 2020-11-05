New Jobs at Princess Juliana International Airport

Last month, Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIAE), the main airport on the Caribbean island of Saint Martin/Sint Maarten, announced its progress by the selection of the project supervisory and engineering firm for the Reconstruction Project of the Terminal Building, scheduled to begin in 2021. This month (November), PJIAE announced that the site preparation works will begin within a few weeks, around the middle of November. PJIAE awarded AAR International a critical part of the site preparation works for the reconstruction to begin. These works include mold cleanup and remediation, surface decontamination and waste disposal management for the non-operational areas of the Terminal Building. It is expected that this project will create work for approximately 60 jobs at Princess Juliana for local workers.

AAR International, the American based company, that won the tender, provided the best technical and financially acceptable proposal for the mold removal and waste disposal works. These site preparation works are part of the Airport Terminal Reconstruction Project, which consists of the preliminary work necessary to get the construction site ready for building and development.

“PJIAEs main goal is to rebuild the airport of the future, to support Sint Maarten’s long-term sustainable growth and, in the short-term, create opportunities for local employment within the reconstruction industry, and with it, the livelihoods of many families. I am therefore grateful to see that our new partner AAR International has already started the employment process for approximately 60 local workers to start the site preparation works,” said CEO Mr. Brian Mingo.

The upcoming remediation and waste disposal work by AAR International will include the clean-up of the remainder of most of the non-operational areas, which is expected to be completed within 150 working days. As the contracted company is set to mobilize to Sint Maarten by November 13, 2020, the Project Management Unit at PJIAE is already busy with another pre-construction project, which involves the reinstatement of the fire sprinkler system. The sprinkler system is the Airport’s first line of defense in the event of a fire during the reconstruction period.

The renovation project of the SXM Terminal, which was severely damaged by hurricane Irma in 2017, is in full motion, and will include major upgrades, such as; the full automation of Border Control, additional escalators at all gates for an improved passenger experience, upgraded and more efficient Check-in Counters, improved relocated Car Rental booths, and a strong focus on creating Sint Maarten’s visual, cultural and environmental ‘Sense of Place’ characteristics in the Terminal. It includes the addition of Retail, and Food & Beverage spaces, offering more opportunities for authentic local products. For updates on the live flight information or the winter flight schedule visit the Airport’s website at www.sxmairport.com.

#rebuildingtravel