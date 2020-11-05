Belize Part of American Airlines Preflight Testing Program

The Belize Tourism Board (BTB) announced that American Airlines is expanding its current preflight testing program to additional destinations, including Belize, further opening the world for customers who want to travel.

Starting November 16, American Airlines will expand its partnership with LetsGetChecked, a convenient at-home testing option that includes observation by a medical professional via virtual visit, to offer at-home PCR testing to customers traveling to Belize. Results can be expected in 48 hours on average. This is welcomed news as visitors are encouraged to take a COVID-19 PCR test within 72 hours of travel to Belize.

“Our initial preflight testing has performed remarkably well, including terrific customer feedback about the ease and availability of testing options,” said Robert Isom, President of American Airlines. “This next phase is an invigorating step forward in American’s relentless pursuit of reopening international travel and driving industry recovery while delivering a safe and positive travel experience.”

American Airlines is currently operating service to BZE from its Miami (MIA) hub and in December the carrier will increase its service to also include Charlotte (CLT) and Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW)

For more information on the expansion of American Airlines’ preflight testing program please click here.

The BTB believes that the preflight testing being offered by American Airlines, in conjunction with Belize’s Health and Safety protocols, will further enhance the safety of travelers and residents, as well as further improve the arrival process into the country.

For questions or concerns, contact the Belize Tourism Board at [email protected]

#rebuildingtravel