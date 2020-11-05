St. Kitts and Nevis: New Travel Requirements

St. Kitts and Nevis is now officially welcoming visitors to its shores. Today, Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris, Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis announced that St. Kitts and Nevis has withdrawn from the “Caribbean bubble” immediately. Travelers from all CARICOM Member States are now officially part of the “International Traveler” category. Furthermore, St. Kitts and Nevis has officially announced requirements for travelers arriving by sea vessel and has instituted a new requirement: a PCR-test for exit required for those staying less than 14 days.

All incoming passengers to St. Kitts and Nevis are required to complete the Travel Authorization Form, which can be found at www.travelform.gov.kn, prior to their arrival. International travelers must have their negative PCR-test and booked accommodation to complete the Travel Authorization Form required for entry. Once the form is completed and submitted, with a valid email address, it will be reviewed, and the visitor will receive an approval letter to enter the Federation (letter as pictured below).

The Federation’s phased approach for reopening outlines the specific travel requirements for travelers arriving by Air and Sea for Phase 1.

Travelers arriving by Air (Private Jets, Charters and Commercial Aircraft) please note below: International Travelers

Travelers coming from CARICOM Member States (including those within the “Caribbean bubble”) as well as travelers from US, Canada, UK, Europe, Africa and South America. These travelers must meet the following requirements:

Upload an official COVID 19 PCR negative test result from a CDC/UKAS approved lab accredited with ISO/IEO 17025 standard, taken within 72 hours of travel. They should also bring a copy of the negative COVID 19 PCR test for their trip. Download the SKN COVID-19 contact tracing mobile app (full details yet to be released), to be used for the first 14 days of travel or less. 1-7 days: visitors are free to move about the hotel property, interact with other guests and partake in hotel activities. 8-14 days: visitors will undergo a PCR-test (USD 100, visitors’ cost) on day 7. If the traveler tests negative on day 8 they are allowed, through the hotel’s tour desk, to book select excursions and access select destination sites (list to be announced later). 14 days or longer: visitors will need to undergo a PCR-test (USD 100, visitors’ cost) on day 14, and if they test negative the traveler will be allowed to integrate into St. Kitts and Nevis. If the visitors stay is less than 14 days, they will be asked to take a PCR-test before departing St. Kitts and Nevis. The test must be negative.

Upon arrival if a traveler’s PCR-test is outdated, falsified or if they are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 they will be required to undergo a PCR-test at the airport at their own cost.

Approved hotels for international travelers are:

Four Seasons Koi Resort, by Curio, Hilton Marriott Vacation Beach Club Paradise Beach Park Hyatt Royal St. Kitts Hotel St. Kitts Marriott Resort

International travelers who would like to stay at private rental home or condo must stay at a property that has been pre-approved as a quarantine housing at their own cost, including security. Please submit request to [email protected].

Returning Nationals, Residents (proof of residency stamp in passport), Caribbean Single Market Economy (CSME) certificate holders and Work Permit Holders

Travelers who are returning Nationals, Residents (proof of residency stamp in passport), Caribbean Single Market Economy (CSME) certificate holders and Work Permit Holders). These travelers must meet the following requirements:

Complete the Travel Authorization Form on the national website and upload an official COVID 19 PCR negative test result from a CDC/UKAS approved lab accredited with ISO/IEO 17025 standard, taken within 72 hours of travel. They should also bring a copy of the negative COVID 19 PCR test for their trip. Undergo a health screening at the airport which includes a temperature check and a health questionnaire. Download the SKN COVID-19 contact tracing mobile app (full details yet to be released), to be used for the first 14 days of travel or less.

Any traveler in this category will be allowed entry into the Federation and transported to approved accommodations, where they will stay at their cost for 14-days in quarantine. The cost for quarantine at the Government facility at OTI is USD 500.00, at Potworks it is USD 400.00, and the cost for each COVID-19 test is USD 100.00. Returning nationals and residents may also opt to stay in pre-approved quarantine housing at their own cost, including appropriate security.

The approved accommodations are:

Ocean Terrace Inn (OTI) Oualie Beach Resort Potworks Royal St. Kitts Hotel

Any traveler in this category who wishes to stay in one of the seven (7) approved hotels for “Vacation in Place,” for International Travelers are required to do the following:

1-7 days: visitors are free to move about the hotel property, interact with other guests and partake in hotel activities. 8 -14 days: visitors will undergo a PCR-test (USD 100, visitors’ cost) on day 7. If the traveler tests negative on day 8 they are allowed, through the hotel’s tour desk, to book select excursions and access select destination sites (list to be announced later). 14 days or longer: visitors will need to undergo a PCR-test (USD 100, visitors’ cost) on day 14, and if they test negative the traveler will be allowed to integrate into St. Kitts and Nevis In-Transit Passengers

Passengers who are in-transit at RLB Airport must observe the following requirements:

Show a negative COVID-19 PCR test result upon arrival Must wear a mask at all times Undergo a focused health screening at the airport Must remain in the airport after clearing customs Travelers Arriving by Sea (Private Vessels e.g. Yachts) please note below:

Travelers arriving via the country’s seaports must meet the following requirements:

Complete the Travel Authorization Form on the national website. The vessel will be required to dock at one of six ports, submit the maritime declaration of health to the port health officer and interact with other border agencies. The six ports are: The Deepwater Port, Port Zante, Christophe Harbor, New Guinea, Charlestown Pier and Long Point Port. These travelers will be processed accordingly and will vacation in place or quarantine as previously outlined. The prescribed quarantine time will be determined by the vessels or ships transit time from the last of port of call to their arrival to the Federation. Transit time must be supported by official documentation and sail clear advance notification system. Yachts and pleasure over 60 feet must quarantine at Christophe Harbor in St. Kitts. Yachts and pleasure vessels less than 60 feet must quarantine at the following locations: Ballast Bay in St. Kitts, Pinney’s Beach and Gallows in Nevis. There is a fee to monitor yachts and pleasure vessels that are less than 60 feet that are in quarantine (fee to be announced later).

The CDC recently assessed the Federation’s Covid-19 risk as very low and designated it as “No Travel Notice” required, having had only 19 cases of the Coronavirus, no community spread and no deaths.



Stakeholders in every sector of the industry have been trained in our health and safety protocols, which include a comprehensive system of inspection and monitoring to encourage everyone to maintain the basic standards. Stakeholders who have participated in the training receive a certificates and business who have been inspected and meet the “Travel Approved” criteria, will receive their “Travel Approved” Seal.

Specifically, the “Travel Approved” program achieves two things:

It offers “Travel Approved” training for tourism stakeholders and awards the “Travel Approved” seal to those businesses which meet, both the St. Kitts Tourism Authority and Ministry of Health inspections standards. It allows for St. Kitts and Nevis on their respective websites, to promote those business entities that have received the “Travel Approved” seal. Those without the seal are not approved for visitors.

Visitors will also be asked to follow basic health and safety protocols of frequent handwashing and or sanitizing, physical distancing and mask wearing. Masks are required whenever the visitor is outside of their hotel room.

Travelers should regularly check the St. Kitts Tourism Authority (www.stkittstourism.kn) and Nevis Tourism Authority (www.nevisisland.com) websites for updates and information.

