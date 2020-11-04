With 30K new COVID-19 cases in one day Italy announces new lockdown
Over 30,000 new cases of COVID-19 infection have been confirmed in Italy in the past 24 hours, which is 2,000 more than on November 3, according to the latest reports.
The majority of new cases were registered in Lombardy – 7,758, in Campania – 4,181.
From tomorrow, a curfew is imposed in Italy, a ban on leaving the house after 22:00 without a good reason will apply throughout the country. Also, shopping centers will be closed on weekends and holidays, museums and exhibitions will stop working.
In total, more than 790 thousand people fell ill with COVID-19 in Italy, 39 thousand of them died.
CATEGORIES Breaking Travel NewsBusiness Travel NewsetnEuropean travel newsFeature Travel StoryGovernment and Public Sector Tourism NewsHealth NewsHospitality Industry NewsInternational Visitor NewsItaly travel newsPeople in Travel & TourismrebuildingResponsible Tourism NewsTourism NewsTravelTravel DestinationTravel NewsTravel Wire News