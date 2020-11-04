American Airlines adds Orlando and Tampa flights

Beginning December 17, American Airlines is to add new daily nonstop flights from Orlando International Airport (MCO) and Tampa International Airport (TPA) on 76-seat Embraer E175 regional jets to Key West International Airport (EYW).

American’s new daily Orlando and Tampa flights, to run through April 5, 2021, are scheduled on E175 aircraft with seating for 64 main cabin and 12 first-class passengers.

Daily flights from Orlando are scheduled to depart MCO at 6:10 a.m., arriving at Key West at 7:30 a.m. and departing EYW at 7:04 p.m. back to MCO. From Tampa, daily flights are to depart at 8:28 a.m., arriving at EYW at 9:38 a.m. and departing EYW at 8:49 p.m. to TPA.

In addition, beginning Nov. 4 American is to increase to daily service from Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) on a 128-passenger Airbus 319, with 120 main cabin and eight first-class seats. No flights are scheduled Dec. 19 and Dec. 26 between PHL and EYW.

Daily winter holiday seasonal service, from Dec. 17 through Jan. 4, also is to be added from Boston International Airport (BOS) into EYW on Embraer E175 aircraft.

American’s additional flights complement its EYW service from Miami International Airport (MIA), with four daily flights scheduled during peak holiday season beginning Dec.17; and two weekly flights from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA), with one each on Saturdays and Sundays.

American increased nonstop service to EYW from Charlotte-Douglas International Airport (CLT) on E175 planes and from Dallas–Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) on Airbus A319 planes in October.