Lugfthansa: Bye-bye Tegel!

On 7 November the final Lufthansa flight to depart Berlin/Tegel will take off from the old capital city airport “Otto Lilienthal” at 9:20 pm, headed for Munich. This flight will symbolize, closing the chapter to a part of Lufthansa’s history, which has lasted for decades.

The Berlin fire department will bid farewell to this special flight with a fountain of water, which will be visible as the airport will light up the evening event.

Due to a high demand of passengers wanting to experience this final flight, LH1955 will be operated by an Airbus A350-900, currently one of the most modern and environmentally friendly long-haul aircraft in the world. Numerous Tegel fans are among the passengers.

The last flight to Berlin/Tegel (LH1954) will arrive from Munich at 8:10 p.m. and land on the runway of the old airport.

The history of Lufthansa in Berlin is long and rich in tradition: Lufthansa was founded in Berlin in 1926, where flight operations were discontinued after World War II. It was not until 28 October 1990 that the first Lufthansa connections to and from Berlin were available again – initially twelve daily flights within Germany and additional flights to London.

Today, six Lufthansa Group airlines in the Lufthansa Group operate to the German capital: Lufthansa, Austrian Airlines, SWISS, Brussels Airlines, Eurowings and Air Dolomiti (during 2021 summer schedule). In 2019 the Lufthansa Group airlines operated 60 daily flights from Berlin with up to 33,000 passengers.

With a market share of 30 percent, Lufthansa is currently once again the market leader for flights to and from Berlin. Furthermore, Berlin is the only location in additional to Frankfurt, in which all Lufthansa Group business segments are represented locally.