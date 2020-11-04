German Hotel Group forced to close 580 hotels reach out to Chancellor Merkel

Chateaux Germany is not remaining quiet when it comes to accepting a second Government order to close 580 of their hotels and restaurants due to an increased spread of COVID-19 in Germany.

By the order of the German Federal Government, hotels and restaurants in Germany will have to close for the second time in 2020 due to COVID-19 health concerns.

The closure is ordered until the end of November. For the second time, this has hit the hospitality industry with its more than 2.4 million employees more than hard.

Many companies are still suffering from the closure of the 1st phase and the resulting loss of sales, many more are threatened in their existence and face the end.

Industry leaders say this time the lockdown for the hotel and catering industry is disproportionate and unjustified.

Relais & Châteaux Hotels are a group of 580 unique hotels and restaurants.

Owners of these hotels and leaders or the organizations voiced their frustration.

The letter claimed, all hygiene and safety measures were implemented in an exemplary manner.

“There is no question that we must try to reduce the number of infections. One of the measures required for this is social distancing and traveling.”

It is disproportionate that an industry that has implemented all required hygiene and safety measures in an exemplary manner and at an early stage and from which it can be proven that there is hardly any infection is disproportionate.

In addition, many companies have invested heavily in the necessary safety and hygiene measures. Meetings are shifting to the private sphere.

With the given security measures, an infection process, should it occur, can be understood and tracked.

Susanne Countess von Moltke of Relais & Châteaux Germany and owner of the Relais & Châteaux Hotel Gut Steinbach Hotel & Chalets says:

“The decision of the Chancellor and her ministers is not fully understandable for our industry. Did the government and its advisors have had time to analyze the forecast development of the number of cases for the autumn and winter months as it comes to our industry? There should be a more fair proposals?

With stricter controls and stricter penalties for companies that do not adhere to the rules. We have not had a single corona case at Gut Steinbach since it reopened, either among guests or employees. “

“We very much hope and are committed to ensuring that our lawsuits in the industry lead to closing times being shortened. Our industry is not only systemically relevant, but above all also socially relevant. Especially in a month like November.

Ralf Kutzner, host of the Relais & Châteaux Hotel Bülow Palace, Dresden added: “The current situation hits us in the marrow! If we fell through the grid financially at the first lockdown and had to do without any support from the public, the current situation will affect us, and above all our employees. Due to the repeated short-time work, many of our employees are in financial need. Although our industry has implemented the highest hygiene measures in investing a substantial amount of money.

“We are once again the ones who have to suffer the most from it! “

Annette Schwalbe representing the Relais & Châteaux Hotel Villa Hammerschmiede, Pfinztal said:

“We are also deeply affected by the renewed lockdown, as we were optimistic about November and December due to the well-booked summer months. Now the uncertainty of our guests is so great that almost all events were canceled until the end of the year. “

Meinrad Schmiederer, host of the Relais & Châteaux Hotel Schwarzwaldresort Dollenberg, Bad Peterstal-Griesbach said:

“This weekend in the hotel was marked by departures, farewells and disappointments. The question of what to do next overshadowed everything. It has been scientifically proven that the high number of cases of infected people primarily stem from private celebrations and not from the catering within the hotel industry. As generally recognized, our industry has adhered to the applicable hygiene and distance rules like hardly any other public sector. “