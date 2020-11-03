Mineta San José International Airport announces resumption of Hawaii flights

Mineta San José International Airport today announced that Hawaiian Airlines, Southwest Airlines and Alaska Airlines will each resume flights to the beautiful Hawaiian Islands with the first operations beginning November and December, respectively. The flight resumptions begin in time for the upcoming Thanksgiving and winter holiday season.



SJC Director of Aviation John Aitken said, “We are happy our partners at Hawaiian, Southwest and Alaska are expanding their flight offerings by resuming operations to Hawaii. As we continue to show signs of recovery, we look forward to safely welcoming back more flights and providing our passengers with expanded travel options.”



Hawaiian Airlines resumed flights from SJC to Honolulu, Oahu (HNL) on November 2, 2020, with Maui (OGG) flight resumption beginning November 18.



Alaska Airlines resumed flights to Kona (KOA) and Lihue (LIH) on November 1, and to Maui on November 2, with flights to Honolulu resuming December 2.



On November 4, 2020, Southwest Airlines will begin their service to Honolulu, Maui, and Lihue, with Kona beginning December 6.



To find out more information about airline and travel requirements to Hawaii, please contact your airlines.

When you are ready to travel, we are ready for you. SJC is currently exploring onsite testing options for passengers traveling to Hawaii, and has invested in many health and safety measures deployed throughout the airport in response to the COVD-19 pandemic, which include: