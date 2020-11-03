Budapest Airport announces Chief Commercial Officer’s departure

The CCO of Budapest Airport will be leaving the company by mutual agreement, with the airport operator thanking Kam Jandu for his successful and committed work over more than a decade, whereby he has provided professional support for the company since 2009, wishing him all the best for the future. Kam Jandu has been working at the airport for 11 years, initially joining as the Aviation Director, before being appointed as Chief Commercial Officer in 2013.

In connection with his departure, Kam Jandu expressed his gratitude to the shareholders, the Board of Directors, the management of Budapest Airport and his team for their support during his time at the airport. After many years of success spent at the airport operator, Jandu will pursue new opportunities in 2021, following a much welcome rest.

As CCO, Jandu was responsible for Budapest Airport’s airline and commercial marketing, commercial passenger services and, as of this year, cargo operations. Over the years, he achieved great professional success with his team, winning the best airline marketing award at the World Routes Marketing Awards in 2019 and, most recently, being recognized for environmental efforts in retail, at the Travel Retail Awards.