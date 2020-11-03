Emirates CEO predicts Global Aviation: You are part of it!

Sir Tim Clark is ready to share is vision, how will the aviation industry will be shaping and look like in 2025?

“The pandemic is a glitch,” said Sir Tim Clark, the world’s most different airline CEO. Sir Tim Clark is the President of Emirates Airlines. He is the man who works more out of the box than any airline chief.

To interact with Mr. Clark alone would be a treat for anyone in the aviation and the travel and tourism industry. On November 12 members of the World Tourism Network , readers of eTurboNews, and other ICTIC partners can meet Mr. Clark virtual when he will be presenting his vision to participants at the upcoming virtual International Tourism and Investment Conference November 11-13.

Tim Clark argued there will be a demand-driven bounce back sooner rather than later, and network airlines could come back stronger than in the past. Demand will return, so airlines need to maintain their physical product and use their marketing tools to keep brands in the minds of customers.

The lack of cohesive government response is not helpful. By having metrics that are almost unachievable means that governments are continuing to do their own thing.

There is a huge demand for cargo, with the opening of 70-80 routes being driven by the need for cargo space, which is helping to reduce cash depletion significantly.

Mr. Clark will explain his success story, his plans, and how he sees the aviation industry will be shaping and look like in 2025 during the upcoming ITIC Tourism Investment Summit on November 9-11 together with WTM, World Travel Market.

The man behind Emirates Airlines is CEO Dubai is open thanks to Emirates Airlines. Emirates was the first airline in the world making it mandatory for passengers to have COVID-19 tests, and everything is just a little different at this carrier.

56 million passengers from 2019-2020, 270 widebody planes and 157 destinations around the globe is the way Emirates connects the world to and through its global hub in Dubai.

Emirates staff is from 172 countries and as of March 31 the airline had 59,519 people on the payroll.

In 1984, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum, then UAE Minister of Defense and a member of Dubai’s progressive royal family, asked Sir Maurice Flanagan, then managing director of dnata, to look into starting an airline. By December that year, a comprehensive business plan was ready, and the name “Emirates” was chosen for the new airline.

Mr. Clark is one shining star in the International Tourism and Investment Conference .

For more information and a link to register complimentary click here

Speakers lined up at the ITIC virtual summit during WTM November 9-11 are ready to help and rebuild the travel and tourism industry.