Most popular cruise lines for November 2020 named

CruiseTrends report for the month of November 2020 was released today. The report details a picture of trends in consumer behavior for cruise ship travel for November 2020.

The report provides information on the most popular cruise trends among consumers, including most requested cruise ships, lines and travel dates for premium, luxury and river cruising.

The CruiseTrends report for November 2020 is detailed below.

Most Popular Cruise Lines

(Based on the total number of quote requests for each cruise line in the given month)

1. Premium/Contemporary: Royal Caribbean International

2. Luxury: Oceania Cruises

3. River: American Cruise Lines

In second place is Princess Cruises for premium/contemporary, Regent Seven Seas for luxury and American Queen Steamboat Company for river.

Most Popular Cruise Ships

(Based on the total number of quote requests for each ship)

1. Premium/Contemporary: Oasis of the Seas

2. Luxury: Oceania Marina

3. River: American Jazz

Next in popularity are Enchanted Princess for premium/contemporary, Oceania Riviera for luxury and Queen of the Mississippi for river.

Most Popular Cruise Regions

(Based on the total number of quote requests for each region)

1. Premium/Contemporary: Caribbean

2. Luxury: Europe

3. River: Europe



Next in popularity are North America for premium/contemporary, Caribbean for luxury and North America for river.

Most Popular Cruise Departure Ports

(Based on the total number of quote requests for each departure port)

1. Premium/Contemporary: Fort Lauderdale

2. Luxury: Miami

3. River: Memphis



Next in popularity are Miami for premium/contemporary, Southampton for luxury and Saint Louis for river.

Most Popular Cruise Ports Visited

(Based on the total number of quote requests for each port visited during cruise itineraries, excluding departure ports)

1. Premium/Contemporary: Cozumel

2. Luxury: Gustavia

3. River: Paducah

Next in popularity are CocoCay (The Bahamas) for premium/contemporary; Monte Carla for luxury and Natchez for river.

Most Popular Countries Visited

(Based on the total number of quote requests for each country visited during cruise itineraries, excluding countries of departure)

1. Premium/Contemporary: USA

2. Luxury: Spain

3. River: USA

Second are Bahamas for premium/contemporary, Italy for luxury and Hungary for river.

Most Popular Cabin Types

(Based on the total number of quote requests for each cabin type)

1. Premium/Contemporary: Balcony

2. Luxury: Balcony

3. River: Balcony

Number of Cabins Requested

(Based on most popular number of cabins per request)

1. Premium/Contemporary: 1 cabin

2. Luxury: 1 cabin

3. River: 1 cabin



Second are 2 cabins for premium/contemporary, 2 cabins for luxury and 3 cabins for river.

Most Popular Cruise Itinerary Lengths

(Based on most requested itinerary lengths)

1. Premium/Contemporary: 7 nights

2. Luxury: 7 nights

3. River: 7 nights



Second are 10 nights for premium/contemporary, 12 nights for luxury and 10 nights for river.



Most Popular Sailing Months Requested

(Based on the most requested months)

1. Premium/Contemporary: May 2021

2. Luxury: July 2021

3. River: July 2021

Booking Window of Time

The average number of days between the date the cruise was booked and the date it sails.



1. Contemporary/Premium – booked 319 days in advance

2. Luxury – booked 444 days in advance

