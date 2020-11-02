ARC: Airline ticket sales by US travel agencies still down

Airlines Reporting Corporation (ARC) today reported the following consolidated airline ticketing volume variances, compared to the same period in 2019.

These totals represent sales generated by U.S. travel agencies* and processed through the ARC settlement system.

Data figures are for the seven days ending November 1, 2020.

Tickets Issued for All Itineraries:

7-Day Period Ending Ticket Variance

vs. Same Week 2019 Sales Variance

vs. Same Week 2019 October 11 -66.9% -79.8% October 18 -66.1% -79.4% October 25 -66.1% -79.2% November 1 -68.6% -80.2% Year-to-Date (YTD) -60.54% -68.11%

Variances in Tickets Sold by Segment for All Itineraries:

7-Day Period Ending Corporate Online Leisure/Other October 11 -85.7% -49.7% -69.6% October 18 -85.4% -48.1% -69.1% October 25 -84.8% -49.5% -67.5% November 1 -85.3% -53.8% -69.6% Year-to-Date (YTD) -69.46% -53.57% -61.50%

*Notes