Moscow Domodedovo Airport renews ISAGO Certification

Moscow Domodedovo Airport has successfully met the requirements of the IATA Safety Audit for Ground Operations program (ISAGO), renewing its certificate.

For the latest certification, the ISAGO team assessed Domodedovo in the categories of Organization and Management, Load Control, Passenger and baggage handling, Aircraft handling and loading, Aircraft Ground Movement, Cargo and mail handling.

ISAGO is a system for assessing ground handling services providers for airlines. It relies on unified industry-proven principles.

Moscow Domodedovo Mikhail Lomonosov Airport is one of the largest air hubs in Russia. In 2019, the airport served 28.3 million passengers.

Members of the world’s leading airline alliances including Star Alliance and oneworld have chosen Moscow Domodedovo Airport for their flights to Moscow.

