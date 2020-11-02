Tourism industry to lose $1 trillion, reduce global GDP by 2.8%
International tourism numbers could drop by 58% to 78% in 2020. According to the latest research data, it would lead to a loss of $910 billion to $1.2 trillion in tourism exports which amounted to $1.5 trillion in 2019. Based on a United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) report, the tourism industry’s woes will cause a loss of 1.5% to 2.8% on global GDP. It would translate to a $1.17 trillion to $2.22 trillion loss for the global economy. $730 Billion Lost in Tourism Exports from January to August 2020 Tourism is ranked as the thi
