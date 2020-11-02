Chatter in Israel predicts Joe Biden will be the next US President

Will Joe Biden or Donald Trump make America great again?

Not only the global travel and tourism industry can’t wait for the US election to be over. According to a recent report in eTurboNews, the US travel and tourism industry will suffer greatly if US President Donal Trump will win a second term.

According to an article just published in Jerusalem Post, a Jewish-American historian Litchman who correctly predicted the outcome of every US presidential election since 1984 has weighed in on the outcome of the 2020 election, predicting a Joe Biden victory.

In essence, “It’s governing, not campaigning, that counts,” Lichtman explained. Under this theory, whichever side holds six or more Keys in their favor will win the election, while campaigning and comments made during the campaign are dismissed by the voters as campaign rhetoric and spin.

Lichtman attributed these results entirely to the events of 2020. Prior to this, Trump’s prospects looked far better, with only four Keys out against him. However, this was changed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and its resulting economic crisis, as well as the widespread social unrest sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

“When you’re president, you get credit for the sunshine and the blame for the rain,” Lichtman explained. “And it’s raining pretty hard on America right now.”

Lichtman later took to social media to reaffirm his prediction, writing on Twitter that “My final prediction based on the Keys to the White House stands unchanged. I am still predicting that [Donald Trump] becomes the first sitting president to lose reelection since 1992 and that Joe Biden will be the next president of the United States.”