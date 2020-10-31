India Air Travel Enters New Era

India air travel entered a new era today, October 31, 2020, with the launch of a seaplane service. This is the first ever water aerodrome at Kevadia, a town in the Narmada district in the Indian state of Gujarat.

This first commercial seaplane service will reduce the travel time between the Statue of Unity located in Kevadia and Sabarmati along one of the major west-flowing rivers in India from 4 hours to just 45 minutes.

Beyond the shortened transportation time, it is anticipated that this new service will boost tourism and generate jobs for the area. There will be 8 trips per day, using floatplanes suitable of carrying 14 passengers per flight.

Prime Minister N. Modi opened the aerodromes and flagged off the seaplane service. The Prime Minister said this service will make taking in the breathtaking sight of the majestic State of Unity a unique and unforgettable experience and will appeal to tourists and bring in more vibrance and tourism to the area.

The area is basically full of theme parks which carries the message of the country being united and the strength is in that unity through the people. PM Modi said in a different speech that people matter more than anything else and urged the younger generations to move the future of India forward by the people.

After receiving standard flight instructions, Prime Minister Modi boarded the seaplane to take part in the first seaplane flight. This is seen as an exciting mode of transportation for the country, both taking off from and landing in the water.

The seaplane service will be operated by Spice Jet under a special company, Spice Shuttle, with fares at around Rs 1500 (about US$20). The water aerodromes were developed at cost of Rs 36 crores each at Kevadia and Sabarmati.

