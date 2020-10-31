Richard Quest still on his Seychelles Quest!

After a successful visit on the island destination in February of this year, CNN’s renowned anchor and international business correspondent Richard Quest is back in Seychelles for about ten days.

This visit aims at reshooting sequences for his show “Quest’s World of Wonder” reflecting the current situation.

During his last visit, the British journalists touched by the warm welcome received and impressed by the beautiful creole culture of Seychelles commented about his experience of exotic islands saying, “Seychelles is an extraordinary place with a melting pot of people and incredible nature.”

The CNN press trip has been facilitated by the Seychelles Tourism Board (STB) in the aim of generating visibility for the destination.

Anticipated to be placing the archipelago in the international spotlight once again, Mr Quest and his team members landed in Seychelles from Dubai on the Emirates Airlines flight early this Thursday, October 29, 2020.

Similarly, to visitors coming from a country placed on the Category 2 list of permitted countries to enter Seychelles, the trio is expected to follow protocols applied to this group including being in isolation at their hotel for the next five days and start his working mission as of November 4, 2020.

The CNN team will be exploring the treasures of Seychelles and will be visiting the Islands of Mahé and Praslin.

Speaking about the second visit of Mr Quest this year, Mrs Sherin Francis STB Chief Executive stated it is crucial that the country remains visible at all times so as to stay top of visitors minds and more so during these challenging times for the industry.

“We are delighted to receive Mr Quest in Seychelles again. This visit comes at an opportune time where publicity is of the utmost importance and is a definite advantage for our destination proving to the world that Seychelles is indeed the safe destination our STB team is promoting and we are looking forward to seeing Seychelles on the CNN network,” says Mrs Francis.

As part of reviving the local tourism industry to its full glory, the Seychelles stakeholders have designed and continuously are implementing intensive safety measures to ensure the welfare of visitors and the safety of the local population.

The appearance of Seychelles in the CNN TV program will be the pinnacle of visibility for the destination across all continents on the CNN network and social media.

The program is the first of a series of exposure Seychelles is expected to receive on the network leading to 2021.



