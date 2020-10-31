“Experience Seychelles: Our Home, your Sanctuary”

Keeping the beautiful island destination visible in Metropolitan France, the Seychelles Tourism Board (STB) has launched an above the line advertising campaign in the French capital, Paris, as part of its communication plan for the autumn-winter promotional season.

The campaign launched in mid-October will roll for four weeks and involves the deployment of striking pictures of the destination as a means to entice the French market to visit the islands.

Initially scheduled for April, the campaign was postponed to October and is targeting visitors on a long-term period extending to 2021.

The STB office in Paris has opted for a dynamic and earthly medium of communication, as it will allow us to reach out to a significant percentage of active workers in selective business firms with high-income brackets employees, areas in Paris and La Défense.

Some hundred taxis, branded on both sides will be circulating in the capital city Paris and suburban areas. During the last two weeks of October and first two weeks of November, the taxis will be transporting the branded visuals of the destination with the tag line: “Seychelles, Our home your sanctuary.”

Equally part of the campaign, the STB team in Paris has extended the marketing stunt to corporations in the French capital, as it remains a strategic place used by regular holidaymakers. Allowing passers-by to dream, destination Seychelles will be featured in 275 ten seconds inspirational spots at 166 sites for 2 weeks to push the potential clientele to choose our destination for their forthcoming holiday.

Speaking about the campaign, Mrs. Bernadette Willemin, STB Regional Director for Europe, stated that despite the current situation in several European cities, the efforts put into the campaign are essential for the survival of the destination.

She stressed that even though not all the prerequisites for travel are in place at the moment, it is important that Seychelles must remain visible

She further stated that it was a strategic decision to have an important part of the campaign stretched over the area of La Défense for it is Europe’s largest purpose-built business district.

The business zone is composed of 560 hectares (1,400 acres) in area, 72 glass and steel buildings (of which 19 are completed skyscrapers), 180,000 daily workers, and 3,500,000 square meters (38,000,000 sq. ft.) of office space.

“This is a period whereby European cities tends to be grey and foggy; hence the contrasting impact of our visual depicting sunshine, warm and vivid colors which could not go unnoticed even during the peak and rush hours,” said Bernadette Willemin.

Additionally, she added that the objective of this campaign is to remind the public that Seychelles is ready to accommodate the visitors and that our islands are considered one of the safest destinations to travel to now.

This campaign complements other promotional activities B2B or B2C currently being undertaken in France and also other markets across Europe ensuring that we keep the momentum going and keeping the Seychelles top in the mind of the people so that when travel resumes in earnest they will aspire to choose our destination.

#rebuildingtravel