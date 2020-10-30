The organizers and sponsors of the annual World Tourism Awards will present a Virtual Live Discussion, Beyond the COVID crisis: the future of Sustainable Tourism as part of WTM Virtual’s event program on Tuesday, November 10, 16:00-17:00 hrs GMT (11 AM -12 noon EST).

Peter Greenberg, CBS News Travel Editor, multi-Emmy Award-winning investigative reporter and world-renowned travel expert, will be the host and moderator of the session.

The panel of World Tourism Award past honorees will include Brett Tollman, Chief Executive, The Travel Corporation, Matthew D. Upchurch, CTC, Chairman & CEO, Virtuoso, James Thornton, CEO, Intrepid Travel and Fiona Jeffery, OBE, Founder and Chairman, Just a Drop. The World Tourism Awards’ 2020 WTM Virtual event is sponsored by The New York Times, The Travel Corporation, United Airlines, and host sponsor Reed Travel Exhibitions.

This live discussion will focus on over-tourism, the environment, water quality, carbon footprint, all the smart travel buzzwords and issues that started this year, before being almost eclipsed by COVID-19.

But as the world emerges from the global health crisis, the leaders in travel and tourism not only face the hard work of rebuilding their companies, and their brands but the additional economic and operational challenge of staying true to their core values of sustainable travel.

Join the WTM Virtual event for an important conversation with past World Tourism Award Honorees as they discuss the essential roadmap to responsible tourism, with an opportunity for Q&A with the speakers.

About the World Tourism Awards

The World Tourism Awards, celebrating its 23rd Anniversary, are normally (with the exception of 2020) presented annually at WTM London and co-sponsored by the New York Times, The Travel Corporation, United Airlines, and Reed Travel Exhibitions. It was inaugurated to “recognize individuals, companies, organizations, destinations and attractions for outstanding initiatives related to the travel and tourism industry, and in fostering sustainable tourism and developing programs that give back to local communities.” Peter Greenberg, CBS News Travel Editor, multi-Emmy award-winning investigative reporter, and world-renowned travel expert, is the host of the Awards presentation.

The Annual World Tourism Awards, as well as this year’s 2020 WTM Virtual event, are organized by The Bradford Group.

#rebuildingtravel