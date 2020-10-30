Flyers Rights rejects FAA secrecy in Boeing 737 MAX FOIA litigation filing

In a Motion for Summary Judgment filing on Wednesday, Flyers Rights challenged FAA’s near-total redaction of all requested documents pertaining to Boeing’s proposed fixes to the Boeing 737 MAX.

Flyers Rights requested these documents in a November 2019 Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) Request. On Wednesday, Flyers Rights argued that information contained in these documents, such as means of compliance with federal regulations, cannot be deemed proprietary.

The FAA has argued that Boeing expected that these documents would be kept confidential and out of the public light. In response, Flyers Rights highlighted the numerous statements by former FAA Acting Administrator Daniel Elwell, current FAA Administrator Stephen Dickson, and Boeing CEO David Calhoun promising complete transparency throughout the ungrounding process of the Boeing 737 MAX.

Two Boeing 737 MAX aircraft crashed within five months of each other in 2018-2019, taking the lives of 346 passengers and crew members. Both crashes occurred during the first two years of commercial service for the MAX.