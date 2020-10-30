Canadian High Commissioner to Jamaica Pays Courtesy Call on Minister Bartlett

Canadian High Commissioner to Jamaica, Her Excellency Laurie Peters (see left in the photo) on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, paid a courtesy call on Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, at the Ministry’s New Kingston offices. During the meeting, Minister Bartlett thanked the Ambassador for her contribution in strengthening relations between Jamaica and Canada. He also engaged her in discussions on the development of a possible “air bridge” to ease travel between Jamaica and Canada during the COVID-19 pandemic. Following their discussions, the Minister presented her with a token of appreci